Diplo Claims He Walked 15 Miles Through the Desert to Escape Burning Man

I'd Rather Burn in the Desert Than Hang at Burning Man!!!

Play video content Video: Diplo Says He Hiked 15 Miles Through Desert to Escape Burning Man Blaze Instagram/TikTok/@Diplo

Diplo says he orchestrated another great escape from Burning Man ... this time claiming he and some pals had to walk 15 miles through the desert to get back to civilization.

The DJ shared his trek on social media on Friday ... braving the heat through the muddy desert.

Diplo notes the whole situation is "f***ed up" ... before posting another video in which he says he and his buddies hiked "15 miles through Indian land" to meet up with a buddy who would take them to Reno. Burning Man is located a little more than 100 miles from the city.

Later, in the car, there appears to be some confusion about how far they actually walked ... because a friend claims his tech says it was a high-intensity 39-minute experience -- which obviously is not nearly enough time to walk 15 miles. Diplo says it was much closer to 2 hours ... though to make it 15 miles in 2 hours, you've still gotta move at a brisk 8-minute-per-mile pace.

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Diplo performed multiple sets at the beloved festival ... with the last wrapping up around 10 AM on Friday. It's unclear why no car was available to take him from the festival.

As we noted ... Diplo previously had issues at Burning Man -- back in 2023, he and Chris Rock escaped horrifically muddy conditions on a truck together. Diplo still said he needed to walk 5 miles that time.

Play video content Video: Diplo and Chris Rock Leave Burning Man Amid Flooding

Burning Man has already been beset with challenges this year ... after one participant died from a medical emergency on Thursday.