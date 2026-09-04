Burning Man Attendee Dies After Medical Emergency at Nevada Festival

A man is dead after suffering a medical emergency at the Burning Man festival in Nevada.

Organizers say the man, who was in his mid-50s, became sick Thursday at the Black Rock Desert event. He was treated with lifesaving measures before being transported to the festival's emergency care center, where he was pronounced dead.

The death comes as heavy rain forced officials to close the festival's main entrance and exit gate. Organizers urged people planning to attend to delay their travel ... while those already at the event were told to avoid driving.

The incident also comes one year after the death of 37-year-old Vadim Kruglov, who was found fatally stabbed inside a tent at Burning Man in August 2025.