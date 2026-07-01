Dead Baby Found At Electric Forest Music Festival Undergoes Autopsy, Cops Have No Leads

A baby found dead in a porta-potty at Electric Forest music festival in Michigan underwent an autopsy ... but the investigation is hitting roadblocks ... TMZ has learned.

Lieutenant Patrick Agema of the Michigan State Police tells TMZ ... police have not yet received a final autopsy report, so they're unable to determine whether the baby was born alive.

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Agema says more information on the tragic death will come out, but it has to be made "by the forensic pathologist following a complete review of the autopsy findings" ... and until that report gets submitted, police don't want to speculate on the cause or manner of death.

As of now, we're told, there are no investigative leads.

The heartbreaking discovery was made Sunday, the final day of the four-day event ... when a worker servicing portable restrooms found the infant's body in the festival's camping area.

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