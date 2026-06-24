'9-1-1' Actress Terminated Pregnancy Due to Rare Genetic Condition

Justene Alpert -- popular actress and author -- says she and her husband made the difficult decision to terminate her pregnancy after doctors said their unborn baby had a rare genetic disorder which made carrying the child dangerous for both mother and baby.

Justene shared her story on Instagram Tuesday ... revealing she and her husband, Mason Trueblood, were just starting to tell friends and family about the pregnancy in December when they received a call from their family doctor.

The actress, who has credits to her name like "Rescue: HI-Surf," "How I Met Your Mother," and "9-1-1," doesn't say what disease doctors found ... but she says they told her they highly recommended she terminate the pregnancy quickly ... worrying for her safety -- and making it clear the child would not make it to term.

Justene went through with the procedure a few weeks later ... and it left her and her husband with a feeling of shame and guilt.

She praises her husband and her friends for picking her up ... while also writing she shared her story so other women who have gone through a similar situation might feel less alone.

Justene ends her post with a message for her son, Mads Mason Trueblood ... writing, "I loved you then, I love you now and I will love you forever."