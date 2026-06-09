Jesse Ridgway Says Wife Ashley's Family Is Allegedly MIA After Down Syndrome Abortion

Play video content Video: Jesse Ridgway Says Wife Ashley’s Family Has Been Absent Since Down Syndrome Abortion

YouTuber Jesse Ridgway claims his wife Ashley's family is not supporting her after the couple ended their pregnancy because their unborn child had Down syndrome ... and he says some of his in-laws are allegedly kicking her while she's down.

Jesse ripped Ashley's family in a social media post Tuesday, saying they are "nowhere to be found" at a time when she needs love and support.

What's more, Jesse claims some of his in-laws are even joining in on the public backlash against them.

Jesse says the weeks since their abortion have been painful, describing them as some of the hardest Ashley has ever faced ... and he claims her family is making things worse.

Play video content Video: Influencer Couple Sleeping With Gun Close By After Abortion Backlash TMZ.com

As we've reported, Jesse and Ashley have faced intense backlash online since revealing they had an abortion ... claiming they've been compared to Hitler and flooded with death threats.