Influencer Jesse Ridgway Says He's Glad He Wasn't Aborted, 'I'm Normal'

Play video content Video: Jesse Ridgway YouTube/@McJuggerNuggets

YouTuber Jesse Ridgway isn't backing down from the abortion firestorm surrounding his family ... rejecting claims that his own life proves he and his wife Ashley made the wrong decision to not carry their unborn child to term.

The influencer -- aka McJuggerNuggets -- addressed the controversy during a lengthy livestream Saturday, where he appeared to respond to folks who have spent days attacking the couple online over their decision to terminate a pregnancy after learning their unborn baby had Down syndrome.

Near the end of the stream, Jesse took aim at one argument he's seen repeatedly ... saying, "I'm glad my dad didn't f***ing terminate me, but I'm normal."

There's been intense debate across social media since they first revealed they ended the pregnancy after prenatal testing showed their unborn child had Trisomy 21, also known as Down syndrome.

As we reported, the couple said the decision was made only after extensive conversations ... and they described the experience as heartbreaking, insisting it was not a choice they made lightly.

Play video content Video: Influencer Couple Sleeping With Gun Close By After Abortion Backlash TMZ.com

Still, announcement triggered an immediate backlash online ... with critics flooding the couple's pages with angry comments. Jesse revealed they have been receiving death threats from people furious over their decision, and they said on "TMZ Live" the harassment got so severe they're taking extra safety precautions at home -- like sleeping with a gun nearby.