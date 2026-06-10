You Can Tell Me to Go to Hell ...

Play video content Video: Jesse Ridgway Unbothered by Abortion Backlash, Not Afraid of Hell Because He's Not Religious X / @McJuggerNuggets

Jesse Ridgway isn't letting those "go to Hell" comments get to him ... because he's not religious. He shared an Instagram story Wednesday where he explained he's pretty unbothered by the abortion backlash.

ICYMI, the YouTuber -- who goes by McJuggerNuggets online -- has come under fire because he and his wife, Ashley, had terminated their pregnancy when they learned their unborn child had Down syndrome.

But Jesse isn't going to shy away from the subject because people are upset, saying ... "I'm doing this not just for myself and my wife and my family, but for all the families, all the prospective parents."

He called out his critics, noting ... "A lot of the pro-life people are wishing death upon me and my wife, which is hypocritical."

The influencer added ... "A lot of them use God and Jesus as their weapon and their justification but like, it doesn't matter to me because I'm not religious."

Jesse says he doesn't believe there's anything wrong with having faith or being religious, even though he isn't, himself. But he explained ... "When you start to use it as a weapon, then it becomes problematic."