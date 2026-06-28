Newborn's Body Discovered in Porta-Potty at Electric Forest Festival

What should've been the final day of a music festival ended in unimaginable tragedy ... after cops say a newborn baby's body was found inside a porta-potty.

The heartbreaking discovery was made Sunday at Electric Forest in Michigan, where state police say a worker servicing portable restrooms found the infant's body in the festival's camping area, according to CBS News.

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Authorities haven't released any further information ... but officials say there's no known threat to the public as they work to piece together exactly what happened.

Electric Forest draws tens of thousands of music fans every year for its four-day celebration of EDM, jam bands and camping ... but this year's festival is ending with detectives, not headliners, taking center stage.

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