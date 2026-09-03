Man Found Hanging Near Dodger Stadium During Baseball Game

A man was found hanging from a bridge just outside Dodger Stadium Wednesday night -- as Shohei Ohtani and his teammates took on the St. Louis Cardinals just hundreds of yards away.

LAPD told the California Post, which first reported the story, that the unidentified man was found around 8:48 PM ... at the intersection of Bernard Street and Stadium Way, while the Dodgers were playing the second game of a series against St. Louis.

Police responded to the area after receiving 911 calls about a dead body "in plain sight."

The intersection is less than half a mile from home plate.

The exact circumstances are still unclear, but cops don't believe foul play was involved.

LAPD is still investigating the tragic situation.

The Dodgers lost the game in extra innings, 8-6.