Tua Tagovailoa's Wife Clarifies Burner Account Rumors After Mistake Post

Tua Tagovailoa doesn't have a burner account, despite a strange comment sparking rumors that he's gassing himself up ... so says his wife, who's taking responsibility for the gaffe.

Here's the deal ... on Tuesday, photos were posted to Tua's account showing the quarterback in his new Atlanta Falcons duds -- captioned, "For the A 🫡."

Tua forgot to switch to his burner before commenting on his own IG post. 😭 pic.twitter.com/Ntmfe35uFC @KevinHarlanEfct

The comments section was full of excited fans ... and one from Tua's account -- which reads, "We're so proud of you!! You got this ❤️."

As you can imagine, fans went into a frenzy ... claiming Tua's got an account he uses just to give himself positive reinforcement.

Well Annah Tagovailoa, Tua's wife, says fans need to lay off her man ... because she's the one who committed this fumble -- by not switching back to her own account before posting the comment.

Annah Tagovailoa wrote, "No burner account! I was busy with the kids this morning and forgot to switch back to my account.. He’s busy at work as he’s said he doesn’t have social media and I post on his behalf! Will pay more attention next time 🤦🏽‍♀️."

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Tua and Annah got married back in 2022; they share two kids and Annah's pregnant with baby #3 -- so you can imagine it gets pretty crazy. Mental errors on social media are bound to happen.

While this seems to be much ado about nothing, it's worth noting Tua's just finished up a subpar preseason ... throwing for just 95 yards and coughing up a costly fumble, which had many fans groaning -- and left the starting job in Atlanta up for grabs.