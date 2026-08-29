Odell Beckham Jr. Fans Question His Appearance in Viral Giants Clip

Odell Beckham Jr. is talking about chasing a championship with the New York Giants ... but a whole lotta people online seem way more focused on his face.

Video of OBJ speaking to reporters is making the rounds online -- and the 33-year-old wide receiver looks noticeably different to some fans, prompting a wave of comments asking what happened to his appearance.

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A bunch of people are zeroing in on Beckham's face ... with some telling him to chill on the Botox and others simply wondering what changed.

To be clear, there's no confirmation Beckham has gotten Botox or any other cosmetic work done ... that's just the speculation flying around online.

Meanwhile, Odell was actually discussing his return to Big Blue in the clip ... saying, "All I ever wanted to do for the Giants was win a championship."

As we previously reported, OBJ reunited with New York in June after seven years away from the franchise ... returning to the team that drafted him 12th overall in 2014.

Beckham had some of the best years of his career with the Giants before getting traded to Cleveland in 2019 ... and he's since bounced around the Rams, Ravens and Dolphins.