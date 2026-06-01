Odell Beckham Jr. Reunites With New York Giants After 7 Years

One of the most popular New York Giants in the past decade is returning to where his career began -- Odell Beckham Jr. is rejoining the team for the first time since 2019.

The news broke minutes ago ... with Adam Schefter saying after a visit with his old squad, the team is running it back with the 33-year-old superstar. OBJ also worked out for the Giants earlier this offseason.

The ex-LSU star was the 12th pick in the 2014 NFL Draft ... and went on to have All-Pro seasons in New York before being traded to the Cleveland Browns in March 2019.

He failed to find similar success in northeast Ohio ... and bounced around to the Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens, and Miami Dolphins before Monday's reunion.

Beckham played in just nine games for the 'Fins ... catching nine balls for 55 yards.

Most recently, he was suspended six games for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy ... but Beckham was adamant he "never cheated" the game.

The Beckham news comes after fellow former Giant Russell Wilson accepted a deal to join CBS Sports ... although it doesn't mean Mr. Unlimited is done playing just yet.