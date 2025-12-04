Mike Epps Agrees With OBJ $100 Million Can Go Fast, Shares Financial Tips

Play video content TMZ.com

Mike Epps has been in show business a long time, and unlike the magnitude of people who haven't, he doesn't think Odell Beckham Jr. was out of pocket explaining how he blew through his $100 million NFL fortune!!!

The Pivot Podcast

The Pro Bowl WR recently went on "The Pivot Podcast," admitting how fast his 5-year, $100 million contract vanished without a trace before he even knew the spending was out of control.

We recently caught up with Mike at the StampX event for national signing day, and he tells TMZ that one's lifestyle can easily overlap and eventually OVERPOWER the money if it's flowing in big and fast.

Mike says beware of letting your interests get the best of you -- especially if it's bling, fast cars, and everything else the Hip Hop world has to offer!!!

Everyone has desires that money can buy, but they can eventually leave you broke!!!

