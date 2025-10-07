Odell Beckham Jr. Says He 'Never Cheated' Despite Six-Game Suspension For PEDs

Play video content The Pivot Podcast

Odell Beckham Jr. just revealed on Tuesday he was suspended six games for violating the NFL's performance enhancement drug policy ... but he insists he never cheated.

The three-time Pro Bowler broke the news on "The Pivot" podcast ... saying the situation started last year while he was on the Miami Dolphins when a test came back with unusual testosterone levels.

"I've never ran from no test," Beckham said. "Never failed a test, not once in my life."

Beckham -- who played WR for the Giants, Browns, Rams, Ravens and Dolphins -- said if he were ever going to cheat, it would've made more sense to do it when he got hurt, so it would speed up his recovery from injuries that slowed his NFL career.

He also joked that he's "not built like that" -- claiming his physique proves he's never touched PEDs.

"It is a serious thing when you get charged and someone says you failed for PEDs. I don't take those words lightly, but it bothers me because knowing deep down inside I never failed -- I mean, I've never cheated," Beckham said.

Beckham, 32, still accepted the punishment with hopes of playing for a team soon, even for the veteran minimum.