'Botched' Star Dr. Terry Dubrow Victim of Cyberattack, Patient Data Stolen

Cybercriminals Got Their Hands on My Patients' Data

Dr. Terry Dubrow has a whole different kind of "Botched" situation on his hands ... cybercriminals breached his plastic surgery practice and accessed sensitive patient information.

Terry tells TMZ ... cybercrooks have become so sophisticated with A.I. and other technology that "literally no business, big or small, is safe." He says he spent a tremendous amount of money and resources protecting his patients' data -- and stresses there's no evidence any of it has been misused or shared.

Terry's also trying to give patients some peace of mind ... telling us he has a $1 million cyber protection insurance policy for them and set up a free monitoring service going forward.

According to a notice filed with the California Attorney General, the breach began in January 2025.

Terry's practice confirmed last month that patient data was taken, and on Thursday they began notifying those affected.

Depending on the patient, the data may include Social Security and driver's license numbers, addresses, birth dates, and prescription and treatment records ... along with procedure images and X-rays.

The practice says the breach has been contained and reported to the FBI ... and affected patients are being offered complimentary identity protection.