'Botched' Star Dr. Terry Dubrow Gives His Medical Take on Jim Carrey's Face

Dr. Terry Dubrow says folks are being super mean to Jim Carrey ... he says the guy is allowed to age ... and he isn't buying conspiracy theories regarding cloning.

We got the "Botched" star Monday night at Craig's in West Hollywood ... and our photog asked him about Jim's appearance at a recent award show in Paris that has folks buzzing.

Dr. Dubrow says Jim has looked so young for so long that people are shocked when his face ages ... the guy is 64 years old for crying out loud ... and the good doc says everyone ages, even in Hollywood.

Some folks are convinced Jim was cloned -- Jim's camp told us it was the actor himself at the award ceremony -- but Dr. Dubrow says it looks like Jim might have gotten some plastic surgery and is dealing with a pesky side effect ... swelling.