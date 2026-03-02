Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

It Really Was Jim Carrey at Award Show in Paris, Publicist Says

Jim Carrey Me, Myself and I on the Red Carpet ... Not a Stunt Double!!!

By TMZ Staff
Fans jumped to some wild unfounded conclusions about Jim Carrey's appearance at the César Awards in Paris last week ... but his reps are calling BS.

The actor's longtime publicist, Marleah Leslie, tells TMZ ... “Jim Carrey attended the César Awards, where he accepted his Honorary César Award.”

As you know ... speculation was circulating that perhaps the person at the show was actually a stunt double or a clone due to a perceived change in his Jim's appearance and demeanor.

Makeup artist Alexis Stone -- AKA Elliot Joseph Rentz -- even appeared to take credit for impersonating the comedy icon in a cryptic Instagram post, writing, "Alexis Stone as Jim Carrey in Paris" along with a pic of a latex mask and fake teeth.

But now, it looks like everybody can just relax ... according to Jim's reps, there's absolutely nothing to see here!

