Jim Carrey's Older Sister Rita Dies, Her Husband Announces

Jim Carrey's older sister Rita has died ... this according to her husband of 16 years, Alex.

Rita's husband posted the update on Facebook Friday morning, where he shared the radio personality passed away "peacefully and quietly" on Thursday.

As he continued, Rita's husband remembered her as his "bestest friend," "lover" and "beautiful wife."

He added ... "Rita always had a loving soul and wanted to help everyone even total strangers. As everyone knows Christmas was Rita’s favorite holiday [,] actually it was everyday for her and she started a fundraiser to help a local charity."

Per Alex, a candlelight vigil will be held in her honor at the start of December ... encouraging fans to also attend the "Christmas on the Terrace" event in St. Catharines, Ontario. Donations were also encouraged.

Before Alex signed off his note with a declaration of love for Rita, he said their time together was "wonderful and crazy," adding ... "She filled everyone’s heart with joy with every step she took and I will never forget this beautiful and amazingly talented woman."

Brian Salmon, Rita's former radio co-host at 91.7 Giant FM, also paid tribute to the late radio personality ... calling Rita a tremendously generous person.

Per Brian, Rita rarely bragged about her Hollywood connections, but would often collect props from her famous brother's films to auction off to charity.

In addition to her work as a radio host and a public speaker, Rita performed in a classic rock band for many years ... even rocking with music legend Bruce Springsteen. She also notably opened for the likes of April Wine and Honeymoon Suite.

Rita was born in Canada to parents Kathleen and Percy Carrey, where she was raised alongside her 3 siblings ... John, Patricia and, of course, Jim.

We've reached out to Jim's rep for comment ... so far, no word back.