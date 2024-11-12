MLS Player Marco Angulo Dead At 22 From Car Crash Injuries

Marco Angulo -- an up-and-coming midfielder in the MLS -- has passed away from injuries he suffered in a car crash in his home country of Ecuador last month.

Angulo's club, FC Cincinnati, addressed the heartbreaking news on Tuesday ... saying, "We are deeply saddened by the loss of Marco -- a husband and father, a brother and son, a friend and teammate."

"He was a joyful, kind young man who lit up every room he entered. Our entire club grieves this tragedy, and we are thinking of and praying for his family."

According to a local outlet ... Angulo was the passenger in a car that was involved in an accident on an Ecuadorian highway on Oct. 7 -- and two people were killed.

Angulo -- who was on loan from Cincinnati to LDU Quito -- suffered head injuries and a lung contusion in the accident. The paper stated he underwent a "decompressive craniectomy" to release pressure from his head ... but unfortunately, he succumbed to the ailments Monday night.

Angulo suited up for the Ecuador Under 17s and 20s squads .. and made his debut with the senior team in 2022.

The Ecuadorian Football Federation released a statement on his passing ... saying he "defended the colors of our country at every opportunity he had with his talent and dedication."

"Marco was not only an outstanding player, but a great teammate. He leaves a deep pain in our hearts."

He was just 22 years old.