Jim Carrey's Awards Show Appearance Has People Joking He's Been Cloned

Jim Carrey wowed the crowd Thursday night as he delivered a speech in French when he was honored at the César Awards in Paris ... but the iconic actor also set social media abuzz with his look.

The performer -- known for being able to contort his face more drastically than most -- had a lot of people asking ... what's going on with the new Mask, dude?

Some online trolls appeared to think perhaps Jim has had too much work done ... while others quipped he's had so much done, he looks like a clone of his former self.

As for the serious business ... JC was introduced on stage by Michel Gondry -- who directed him in “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” -- a film many consider to be the actor's best dramatic work.

Another surprising moment came when Jim shouted out his girlfriend -- a rare glimpse into his private life ... the actor saying, "Thank you to my sublime companion, Min Ah. I love you."