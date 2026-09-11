Death of Black Woman Found Hanging From a Tree Ruled Homicide, Arrest Made

A man was arrested after the death of a Black woman found hanging from a tree was ruled a homicide.

Police in Jackson, Mississippi, had 2 search warrants and an arrest warrant for Jarques Ratliff in the death of Tasia Fortune, according to Chief RaShall Brackney.

Brackney said in a news conference Friday ... "Last night, the medical examiner’s office officially classified Miss Fortune’s death as a homicide. With that determination, our investigators moved quickly."

Cops hadn't been able to find the man at the warrant's location but, while heading back to headquarters, nabbed him walking down the street.

Tasia was found hanging from a tree outside an abandoned house last month. She was reportedly found in a "hanging position" with "various states of decomposition" on her body.

Tasia's mother, Christy Spivey, had previously told ABC News that her daughter wasn't suicidal, saying at the time ... "I know my daughter and she did not do this to herself."

Brackney said there could be other arrest warrants served in this case, explaining ... "That arrest today is an important development in this investigation but it is not the conclusion."

Tasia was 29.