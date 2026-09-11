NJ Hairdresser Charged After Allegedly Hiring Tinder Hitman to Kill Ex-BF
New Jersey Hairdresser Fed Say She Hired Hitman to Kill Ex-BF
A New Jersey woman just got busted in an alleged murder-for-hire plot ... federal prosecutors say she paid a man she met on Tinder money to whack her ex-boyfriend -- a police officer -- and his teenage daughter.
According to the Department of Justice, Jaclyn Diiorio -- a 28-year-old from Runnemede, NJ -- has been charged with two counts of using interstate commerce facilities in an attempt to commission a murder-for-hire.
The feds claim Diiorio tried to use her cell phone to pay for the murders of Matthew O'Hanlon -- a Philadelphia police officer -- and his 19-year-old daughter.
Diiorio allegedly met a fake hitman -- who cops say is a confidential informant -- on the popular dating app ... and authorities say they exchanged multiple phone calls in late March/early April 2025 during which they allegedly organized the hits.
Feds say Diiorio met with the informant at a Dollar General on April 4 and allegedly gave him $500 as a down payment and promised to pay an additional $12,000 in installments.
The C.I. then called local cops and reported Diiorio's alleged misdeeds. She was arrested by Camden County officers and charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, and one count of third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance ... though the state dismissed her charges after the federal indictment was handed down.
Diiorio's attorney, Robert Gamburg, told the Philadelphia Inquirer his client will plead not guilty. She has a court hearing scheduled for Monday.