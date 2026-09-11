NJ Hairdresser Charged After Allegedly Hiring Tinder Hitman to Kill Ex-BF

A New Jersey woman just got busted in an alleged murder-for-hire plot ... federal prosecutors say she paid a man she met on Tinder money to whack her ex-boyfriend -- a police officer -- and his teenage daughter.

According to the Department of Justice, Jaclyn Diiorio -- a 28-year-old from Runnemede, NJ -- has been charged with two counts of using interstate commerce facilities in an attempt to commission a murder-for-hire.

The feds claim Diiorio tried to use her cell phone to pay for the murders of Matthew O'Hanlon -- a Philadelphia police officer -- and his 19-year-old daughter.

Diiorio allegedly met a fake hitman -- who cops say is a confidential informant -- on the popular dating app ... and authorities say they exchanged multiple phone calls in late March/early April 2025 during which they allegedly organized the hits.

Feds say Diiorio met with the informant at a Dollar General on April 4 and allegedly gave him $500 as a down payment and promised to pay an additional $12,000 in installments.

The C.I. then called local cops and reported Diiorio's alleged misdeeds. She was arrested by Camden County officers and charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, and one count of third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance ... though the state dismissed her charges after the federal indictment was handed down.