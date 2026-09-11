11-Year-old Girl Arrested For Fatally Shooting 15-Year-Old Brother in Oklahoma

An 11-year-old girl in Oklahoma is under arrest for allegedly shooting and killing her 15-year-old brother.

Police say the fatal shooting went down Wednesday at a residence in Edmond, where the siblings were home alone. Cops were called to the home at 4 PM and found a boy dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

His sister was arrested Thursday and taken to a juvenile detention center, where she was booked on a complaint of second-degree murder.

Police say they can't release information on what led up to the shooting, but neighbors told local news outlets they were shocked to learn the teenage boy died.

Edmond resident Richard New told KOCO News ... "It was shocking that it was them ... the parents always seemed friendly, kids seemed friendly. Didn't see the daughter much."

Richard's wife Michelle New added ... "It is happening in our neighborhood. There are no words ... Definitely the last house on the block we would have expected anything like this to happen."

Richard and Michelle managed to capture the police cars zooming by their house on their doorbell camera, saying that eventually "there were police cars lined up" on their block.