California Football Mom Charged With Stealing $400K From High School Team's Nonprofit

A California football mom accused of siphoning over $400,000 from a nonprofit created to support a high school football team has been arrested and charged ... and federal prosecutors say she used the money to pay her mortgage and credit card bills.

56-year-old Aliso Viejo resident Julie Hanway Molina was arrested Thursday at her Orange County home ... according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California.

Molina was reportedly the treasurer for a booster club benefiting the Aliso Niguel High School football team. The feds claim she defrauded the nonprofit out of approximately $411,761.

A federal indictment alleges Molina diverted funds from the nonprofit's bank account for her own personal expenses.

The DOJ says ... "In June 2023, Molina wired approximately $131,523 from the nonprofit's bank account in Laguna Hills through Federal Reserve facilities in New Jersey and Texas to an account in Santa Ana to pay the delinquent balance on the mortgage on her personal residence."

The feds say she concealed the payments by sending the nonprofit's board members "false treasurer reports that failed to disclose the misappropriation of funds."

Molina is charged with four counts of wire fraud ... she faces up to 20 years in federal prison on each count, if convicted