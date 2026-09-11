Former 'No Jumper' Host 4xtra Arrested for Attempted Murder

Former "No Jumper" host 4xtra has been arrested for attempted murder ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... LAPD booked the rapper -- real name Resan Bingham -- Wednesday morning on the attempted murder charge.

Police records show 4xtra's bail has been set at $1 million.

As of now, it doesn't appear any court date has been scheduled. He's currently being held at LA's 77th Street police station.

The rapper previously made headlines last year when he lost 2 fingers in a fireworks accident.

On the Fourth of July, 4xtra asked his followers ... "Who wants to get blown up today. I'm going to blow your ass up! I'm blowing somebody up today."

Afterwards, the former "No Jumper" podcast's X account revealed he'd "reportedly blown off his hand with a firework."

"No Jumper" honcho Adam22 later clarified that "4xtra only lost 2 fingers not the whole hand."