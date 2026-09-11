Kodak Black Wins Another Legal Battle, No Charges in Drug Trafficking Case

Kodak Black has beaten the rap again ... this time, prosecutors decided NOT to charge him in a drug trafficking case ... one day after another criminal case was also dismissed in the Florida.

On Friday, prosecutors filed docs saying there was insufficient evidence to prove the rapper possessed contraband during a November 2025 police encounter in Orlando. According to an arrest warrant, police say they found a pink bag with MDMA and $37K, as well as "numerous documents" with the name Bill Kapri -- Kodak's legal name.

Cops say the bag looked like the same one that appeared in one of Kodak's Instagram posts. At the time, Kodak was not arrested, but, after further investigation, police busted him this past May and booked him for drug trafficking. Police say the MDMA they found in the bag weighed 25.34 grams -- well over the trafficking weight of 14 grams.

But now prosecutors say they will not be filing charges in the matter.

The rapper's high-powered attorney, Bradford Cohen, took a victory lap.

In a statement to TMZ ... Cohen said, "Myself and my co counsel David Bigney are grateful that we had a state attorney that read our case law and made the right decision to drop all charges. As I said from the beginning this was an arrest that should not have happened. Kodak has some amazing events and announcements coming up in the next few months and we are excited to move forward."

As we first reported ... a judge on Thursday tossed Kodak's Broward County criminal case, dismissing charges of fleeing police and resisting arrest because of a lack of evidence.