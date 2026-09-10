Kodak Black Off The Hook After Being Charged With Fleeing and Resisting Arrest

Kodak Black is off the hook in one of his criminal cases after prosecutors charged him with fleeing and resisting arrest during a traffic stop in Florida.

On Tuesday, a Broward County judge granted Kodak's motion to dismiss the case, saying prosecutors produced no evidence supporting the charge that the rapper tried to elude police officers. As a result, the judge dismissed all charges against Kodak and closed the case.

Kodak's powerhouse attorney, Bradford Cohen, tells TMZ ... "We are glad the court signed the order granting the motion to dismiss. This case was not a fleeing and alluding and we demonstrated that fact through the video and deposition of the deputy."

As we previously reported ... Kodak self-surrendered to the Broward County Sheriff's Office in May after police issued an arrest warrant for Kodak, stemming from a February incident.

According to the warrant ... Kodak "did have knowledge that he had been ordered to stop" by police but "proceeded to flee from deputies."

At the time, Cohen told TMZ ... "It's not unexpected, as this is usually the procedure we go through where there is an unfounded weak arrest and then followed up by yet another arrest for cases that allegedly take 5 or 6 months to investigate. At this point I think everyone agrees that Kodak is consistently being targeted."