Kodak Black Faces Strict Conditions After Getting Released on $75K Bail

Kodak Black is a free man again after getting locked up for alleged drug trafficking -- but he now has to abide by some strict court-ordered conditions, TMZ has learned.

The rapper was freed from a Florida jail Thursday after posting $75,000 bail. As you know, Kodak was busted Wednesday after police say they linked him to some MDMA -- a synthetic hallucinogenic drug -- during a 2025 incident in Orlando.

According to new court docs, obtained by TMZ, the judge imposed special conditions on Kodak's release from jail, requiring him first and foremost to stay away from illegal drugs.

The judge also ordered Kodak not to have any contact with his associates or return to the alleged crime scene ... or even carry a gun.

In November 2025, police responded to a call of gunshots on an Orlando street, finding two idling vehicles and Kodak standing nearby with others, according to an arrest affidavit.

Cops searched the vehicles, discovering a pink bag with MDMA and $37K in one of the cars, the affidavit says. At the time, Kodak was not arrested, but an official report was generated last month that showed the MDMA weighed 25.34 grams -- which is well over the trafficking weight of 14 grams -- triggering Kodak's recent arrest.