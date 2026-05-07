Kodak Black Bust: MDMA, $37K in Cash Found, Cops Allege

Kodak Black was busted with MDMA and a fat wad of cash during the 2025 incident that led to his arrest in Florida on Wednesday ... this according to cops.

In the arrest affidavit, obtained by TMZ, cops say they arrested the rapper for drug trafficking after officers in Orlando found a pink bag with MDMA and $37K in a car during a bust in November.

The Orlando Police Dept. says the bag also had “numerous documents” with the name Bill Kapri -- Kodak’s legal name -- on them, as well as a bottle of cough syrup.

Police say it looks like the same bag that was seen in a picture on Kodak’s Instagram the week before. Cops say they also found a distinct gun-shaped lighter in the bag that Kodak also appeared to flaunt on social.

They say no one at the scene copped to owning the bag … but Kodak allegedly tried to convince the police to give him the money back.

OPD also says they found a gun in the backseat of the car … but no one claimed that either.

Kodak wasn’t arrested at the time, but last month cops say they got a report that the MDMA they found weighed 25.34 grams -- well over the trafficking weight of 14 grams.

So, they requested a warrant and -- as we previously reported -- Kodak was arrested Wednesday in a coordinated surrender.