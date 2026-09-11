'Mormon Wives' Stars Jessi Draper and Jordan Ngatikaura Finalize Divorce

Jessi Draper and Jordan Ngatikaura have officially settled their divorce ... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... the former couple signed off on paperwork Thursday to formally end their marriage. Details of the settlement and final divorce judgment are currently unclear.

We've reached out to Jessi and Jordan ... so far, no word back.

Both Jessi and Jordan appear to be moving on ... Jessi has been dating "Vanderpump Villa" star Marciano Brunette, while Jordan has been recently dating Jillian Brooke.

As we first reported ... Jordan filed for divorce from Jessi in March after the couple's relationship played out on "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives."

The split came just months after they purchased a brand new home in Utah ... a luxury property worth more than $2 million. The nearly 7,000 square foot estate sits on over half an acre and features six bedrooms and multiple bathrooms.

The home also boasts a gym with a sauna and an indoor pickleball and basketball court.