Kim Zolciak & Brielle Biermann Mum After Leaving Kroy Jr.'s Sexual Battery Hearing

Play video content Video: Kim Zolciak & Brielle Biermann Mum After Leaving Kroy Jr.'s Shocking Hearing Fox 5/WAGA TV

Kim Zolciak and her daughter Brielle Biermann left Kroy Jr.'s sexual battery hearing Friday ... keeping quiet as members of the media peppered them with questions about the case.

KJ's mom and older sister walked out of the Georgia courthouse in matching black dresses, with several officers providing them protection as they navigated a media scrum.

The two quietly climbed into a waiting black SUV, then drove off.

Of course, the big bombshell in court this morning came when prosecutors claimed investigators found videos on KJ's cell phone which they say depict the 15-year-old having penetrative sex with a relative under 12 years old. It's unclear how old he was when the videos were taken.

Deputy District Attorney Caitlin McGillicuddy claims there were "multiple encounters" on video found on KJ's phone. She also claims KJ uses "predatory, derogatory" language toward the alleged victim in the videos.

McGillicuddy says KJ was previously charged with sexual battery of a victim under the age of 16 ... but that wasn't made public before this because the case was in juvenile court. She says he's been under court supervision for that charge since October 2025.

He was in court as part of a bond hearing in the other criminal case he's facing ... after a female classmate accused him of sexually assaulting her in a gym changing room back in April.