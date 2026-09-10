Cassie and Husband Alex Fine Make Rare Public Appearance After Leaving USA

Must Be Love Across the Pond ...

Cassie's mostly kept to herself since testifying against Diddy during his sex trafficking trial ... but she did make a rare public appearance recently -- showing up to a classy London premiere.

The singer-songwriter attended the "Mobland" showing Thursday -- about a week before the wide release of the show's much-anticipated second season.

Cassie stunned in a low-cut gray dress while posing arm in arm with Alex Fine, who donned an all-black ensemble. The pair flashed small smiles for the camera.

Alex is a regular on the hit show ... appearing in 3 episodes of the show's first season, which came out last year ... right before Cassie testified against her ex.

Play video content Video: Cassie Beating Video Released, Unedited, in Diddy's Criminal Trial Department of Justice

We broke the story ... Cassie and Alex left the United States after she received a $30 million payment for the abuse she suffered at Diddy's hands.

Cassie got $20 million from Diddy and $10 million from the InterContinental Los Angeles Century, where Diddy was caught on camera beating Cassie in a hallway.

The news came out in a legal filing connected with the lawsuit that male escort Clayton Howard filed against her and Diddy for allegedly subjecting him to horrific sexual abuse that left him with physical and psychological injuries.

Cassie was vindicated in July when a judge dismissed all the claims brought against her ... though the judge left room for Clayton to refile a portion of his claim against her.

She was pregnant when she took the stand in the Diddy trial ... and two weeks later, in May 2025, she gave birth to her third child.

Diddy is still doing time after he was convicted on two counts at his federal trial ... though his release date keeps creeping up.