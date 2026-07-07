Cassie: Ex-Male Escort Denies Threatening Diddy’s Ex in TikTok

One of the male escorts involved in freak-offs with Cassie is telling a judge he never threatened Diddy’s ex ... despite her claims otherwise ... TMZ has learned.

Clayton Howard, former male escort-turned-law student, filed a declaration in his case against Cassie and Diddy.

As TMZ first reported, Cassie called out Clayton over a since-deleted 9-minute TikTok he posted on June 7, in which he called her a whore and said, “Bitch, I'm going to burn you out with fire."

In the video, he also said, "You want to play stupid games, you can win stupid prizes." Cassie’s legal team told the court the TikTok video amounted to a threat towards their client.

In his declaration, Clayton said he voluntarily removed the TikTok in question but insisted he never made a threat against Cassie … stating nothing in his video was meant to intimidate her.

He said his comment about “fire” was just a figure of speech … along with his “stupid games” remark. He did acknowledge, however, that some of the language in the video was "intemperate" and didn't "reflect the tone" he plans to bring to the litigation.