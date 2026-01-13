Terry Dubrow Says Bradley Cooper Plastic Surgery Rumors Are Nobody's Business

Play video content TMZ.com

Celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow has a short message to anyone speculating about whether Bradley Cooper has had plastic surgery ... STFU!

That's what he told us when we caught him at Nobu in West Hollywood over the weekend.

He insisted ... "At the end of the day, it's nobody's business. This is his private medical information. If you want to speculate about Bradley Cooper ... don't!"

Murmurs about Bradley's appearance began last year, with some TikTok users in particular speculating as to what procedures they think the 51-year-old Oscar nominee has gotten.

One joked Bradley was slowly morphing into Barry Manilow. But Terry pointed out it's not even relevant to what Bradley does.

He reminded us ... "He's a legendary actor, producer and director. He's making a major contribution to society ... He's not a longevity influencer. He's not selling supplements and saying that his looks are due to the supplements."

And while it shouldn't be an issue, the rumors could be Bradley's own fault. He just looks too good!

