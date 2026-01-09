Kendall Jenner Says She's Never Had Any Plastic Surgery

Play video content In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele

Kylie Jenner has owned up to going under the knife ... but her sister Kendall Jenner is shutting down the chatter, insisting she’s still all-natural ... no matter what the internet says.

Speaking on the "In Your Dreams" podcast, Kendall confirmed she hasn’t had any plastic surgery on her face, and the only thing she’s ever dabbled in is a little "Baby Botox" in her forehead ... though she admits she wasn’t sold, since it froze the eyebrow movement she actually liked.

Kendall added the only other thing she’s tried is PRP -- platelet-rich plasma -- which involves taking your own blood and injecting it back into the body for things like injury healing, hair growth, and cosmetic treatments.

She also took a swipe at doctors on IG who do breakdowns of all the work they think she’s had done -- making it clear it’s not true, and saying that kind of speculation is damaging to young people who believe surgery is what they need to look like her.

