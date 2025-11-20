Simone Biles Admits Boob Job Was Crazy Painful, 'This S*** Hurts!'

Play video content TikTok / @simonebilesowens

Simone Biles recently confirmed she got breast implants ... and now, she's sharing more details about the surgery, admitting in a Q&A with fans it was painful as hell!

The Olympic legend answered some questions from her 5.5 million followers on TikTok, first revealing when and where she got the procedure done -- in mid-June under the care of Houston-based Dr. Kriti Mohan.

Biles even got into the nitty, gritty details of the actual implants ... telling fans she opted to go with "310cc, high profile, extra filled, silicon."

Then Simone shifted her attention to the recovery process ... and her demeanor took a drastic change!

"Y'all lied," Biles said. "This s*** hurt so bad."

"Your girl could not move by herself. So I did take the full two weeks, and I'm glad I did because my recovery was rough."

Biles said her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, had to help her throughout her recovery, especially in the days after surgery, when he literally had to help her get up so she could use the bathroom.

Despite the agonizing experience, Biles, 28, said she's very happy with her decision.