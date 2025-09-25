Girl, 14, Dead After Boob Job From Mom's Boyfriend, Kept Secret From Dad

A 14-year-old reportedly died Saturday after getting a boob job -- done by her mother's boyfriend -- to the shock of her unsuspecting father.

Paloma Nicole Arellano is the reported victim of a botched breast augmentation performed at a private clinic in Durango, Mexico, Durango's El Siglo reports.

The outlet says Paloma's father, Carlos Arellano, was told by his ex-wife their daughter had been hospitalized in Durango and later died due to complications from COVID-19 ... but he found out his daughter's dark secret at her funeral.

Carlos reportedly became suspicious about his young teen's death after family members paying their respects at her casket told him her chest was larger than normal, The Arizona Republic reports. When he confronted Paloma Nicole's mother -- also named Paloma, who had accompanied their daughter in Durango -- she acted oblivious.

But, after convincing Paloma to let him say goodbye to their child in private, he discovered she did in fact have breast implants ... and scars he says prove the procedure happened recently.

According to El Siglo, the Durango Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the girl's death, and the doctor thought to be responsible for the surgery -- a man named Víctor Manuel, who is dating Paloma Nicole's mother -- has been provisionally suspended by the Mexican Association of Plastic, Aesthetic, and Reconstructive Surgeons.

The surgery reportedly resulted in cardiorespiratory arrest and severe brain swelling ... a hospital death certificate listed the teen's cause of death as cerebral edema resulting from a respiratory illness.