Alyssa Milano Removes Breast Implants to Free Body From Sexualized Past

Alyssa Milano’s ditched the boob job -- and it’s not just a vibe -- she hopped on IG to spill the real reason behind it.

On Wednesday, the 52-year-old posted from the doc’s office and tagged her plastic surgeon, Dr. Tim Neavin, saying she’s finally freeing the body that was sexualized and abused -- the one she once thought she needed to be loved, wanted, and successful.

Alyssa said she’s also doing it for her daughter Bella, hoping to free her from the same pressures ... before citing Michelle Visage as inspo for openly sharing her own implant journey.