Simone Biles Confirms Boob Job In Return To Tumbling

Play video content

Simone Biles is putting all the rumors to rest -- confirming she did, in fact, get a boob job recently ... and she's quite literally head over heels because of it!!

The Team USA gymnastics hero revealed the procedure on Wednesday ... alongside a video of her doing a flip in her backyard.

Biles said the stunt was monumental on several levels -- she hadn't tumbled in a year, she was breaking in the trampoline at her new house ... and it was her first flip with the new boobs (well, she used a cherry emoji ... which is often used for breasts).

The GOAT sparked rumors when she put her beach body on display while on vacation with her husband, Chicago Bears player Jonathan Owens ... but this is her first time coming out and stating the obvious.

As for her future, Biles has yet to officially throw her hat in the ring for competing at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles ... but she said she'll be there regardless.

In the meantime, she's been Owens and the Bears' biggest fan ... even freaking out when Chicago completed its comeback against the Washington Commanders on "Monday Night Football."