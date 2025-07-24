Simone Biles Stuns in Bikini on Yacht, Sends Husband, Fans Into Frenzy

Simone Biles doesn't need to do wild flips to leave her fans speechless -- the gymnastics superstar floored her followers with her latest snap from aboard a yacht!!

The seven-time Olympic gold medalist shared the photo with her 12 million Instagram followers on Wednesday ... showing her striking a side-profile pose in a bikini.

Fans were quick to compliment the view ... as well as the scene behind her.

"Absolutely stunning @simonebiles," one comment said. "The water isn't too bad either 😍😂 cheers!"

Her biggest supporter, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, also couldn't help but admire his wife's look ... all while he's at training camp. Talk about a distraction.

"Sheesh baby," Owens said in the comments. "I need you home asap!!! 🤤🥵💦."

Biles' appearance in photos has been the talk on social media for the last few weeks, with many speculating the legendary athlete might have gotten a boob job.

Biles hasn't spoken on that chatter ... and she's continued to live her best life.