Simone Biles Stuns in Bikini on Yacht, Sends Husband, Fans Into Frenzy
Simone Biles Enjoy The View!!! ... Stuns In Bikini On Yacht
Simone Biles doesn't need to do wild flips to leave her fans speechless -- the gymnastics superstar floored her followers with her latest snap from aboard a yacht!!
The seven-time Olympic gold medalist shared the photo with her 12 million Instagram followers on Wednesday ... showing her striking a side-profile pose in a bikini.
Fans were quick to compliment the view ... as well as the scene behind her.
"Absolutely stunning @simonebiles," one comment said. "The water isn't too bad either 😍😂 cheers!"
Her biggest supporter, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, also couldn't help but admire his wife's look ... all while he's at training camp. Talk about a distraction.
"Sheesh baby," Owens said in the comments. "I need you home asap!!! 🤤🥵💦."
Biles' appearance in photos has been the talk on social media for the last few weeks, with many speculating the legendary athlete might have gotten a boob job.
Biles hasn't spoken on that chatter ... and she's continued to live her best life.
And, she looks great doin' it, too!!