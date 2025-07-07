Simone Biles Fuels Boob Job Speculation W/ Hot Vacay Bikini Pics

Simone Biles isn't just setting the internet on fire with her stunning looks on vacation, she also has fans debating ... boob job or not?!

The Team USA GOAT posted several steamy shots while on vacay with her NFL star husband Jonathan Owens in Belize, and it's nearly impossible to ignore the obvious.

Speculation began to heat up last week when the 7x Olympic gold medalist shared another set of snaps from her getaway, and many pointed out the apparent change in her appearance.

Biles has not commented one way or the other ... but she looks unbothered by the chatter, and is clearly enjoying the R&R with Owens before NFL training camps kick off in just a matter of days.

We know the Bears' safety is going back to work soon -- what's unclear is whether Simone, regarded as the greatest gymnast ever, will be competing moving forward, including in 2028 when the Summer Games come to Los Angeles.