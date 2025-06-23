Simone Biles Deactivates X Account After Feud With Riley Gaines

Simone Biles' X account is gone ... the Olympic legend appears to have deactivated it in the wake of a public feud with Riley Gaines.

Just days after she and the former All-American swimmer quarreled over the topic of trans athletes' participation in youth girls' sports, Biles' presence on Elon Musk's popular platform has disappeared.

While it's unclear if the decision to leave the app had anything to do with the Gaines feud ... the former Univ. of Kentucky star certainly seemed to believe it was all related.

Gaines took to her X page to write she thinks Biles deleted the account over the ridicule she received for the way she went after Gaines during the debate over the hot-button sports issue.

"Sad to see such a phenom go down like this," Gaines wrote.

The duo's beef kicked off in early June, after Gaines criticized a high school team for allowing a transgender girl's participation. Biles called Gaines "truly sick" for having the opinion -- before she implored her to find solutions to the issue.

Biles then later body-shamed Gaines, urging her to "bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a male."

Biles went on to apologize.

Despite all the drama, Gaines told TMZ Sports last week she'd still be down to team up with Biles.