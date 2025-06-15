Riley Gaines Announces She's Pregnant, Takes Jab at Simone Biles
Riley Gaines Simone Said I Was Tall Like A Dude ... Can A Man Grow A Baby Bump???
Riley Gaines is going to be a mom ... announcing she's pregnant with her first child -- and taking a dig at Simone Biles in the process.
The former collegiate swimmer turned right-wing commentator revealed her big news at a Turning Point USA event on Saturday ... bringing up Biles' recent comment comparing her height to a man's in order to do it.
BREAKING: @Riley_Gaines_ announces she’s pregnant with her first baby!— Anna Lulis (@annamlulis) June 14, 2025 @annamlulis
Glory be to God.
Every child is valuable and worthy of life. pic.twitter.com/nN5Tt7jDo8
Riley says she thought it was totally ironic when Biles said, "bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a male" ... asking the crowd how many men they know who have "this."
By "this" she's referring to her growing stomach -- pulling her dress flesh against her stomach and revealing a sizable baby bump.
.@Riley_Gaines_ humanizes her unborn baby after announcing she’s pregnant— Anna Lulis (@annamlulis) June 14, 2025 @annamlulis
“I feel this baby, this young girl kicking around in my stomach when I’m lying down to sleep at night. I see the baby’s tiny little hands, her tiny little feet on the ultrasound. I listen to her heartbeat” pic.twitter.com/uYU4BNXcju
The crowd screams and cheers at RG's good news ... and, later on in the event, she referred to her unborn child as a "young girl" -- so, it seems there's no need for a gender-reveal party, 'cause she already knows the sex.
Simone hasn't responded to the mention in Riley's pregnancy announcement -- she's actually been off X since she apologized publicly for her back-and-forth with Gaines -- but, it seems Riley's still not over their tiff.
We'll have to wait and see if Simone's flipping mad when she hears about Riley's comments ... though it sounds like Riley has bigger issues on her mind.