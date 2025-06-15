Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Riley Gaines Announces She's Pregnant, Takes Jab at Simone Biles

Riley Gaines Simone Said I Was Tall Like A Dude ... Can A Man Grow A Baby Bump???

By TMZ Staff
Published
Riley Gaines is going to be a mom ... announcing she's pregnant with her first child -- and taking a dig at Simone Biles in the process.

The former collegiate swimmer turned right-wing commentator revealed her big news at a Turning Point USA event on Saturday ... bringing up Biles' recent comment comparing her height to a man's in order to do it.

Riley says she thought it was totally ironic when Biles said, "bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a male" ... asking the crowd how many men they know who have "this."

By "this" she's referring to her growing stomach -- pulling her dress flesh against her stomach and revealing a sizable baby bump.

The crowd screams and cheers at RG's good news ... and, later on in the event, she referred to her unborn child as a "young girl" -- so, it seems there's no need for a gender-reveal party, 'cause she already knows the sex.

Simone hasn't responded to the mention in Riley's pregnancy announcement -- she's actually been off X since she apologized publicly for her back-and-forth with Gaines -- but, it seems Riley's still not over their tiff.

We'll have to wait and see if Simone's flipping mad when she hears about Riley's comments ... though it sounds like Riley has bigger issues on her mind.

