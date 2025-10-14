Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Simone Biles Loses Her Mind Celebrating Bears, Husband's Last-Second Win

Simone Biles Goes Bearzerk After Chicago Win!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
101425_simone_biles_kal
SUPPORTING HER MAN!!!
Instagram/@totallyteegee

Simone Biles lost her mind after Chicago won in a thriller on Monday ... celebrating as if she had just won another gold medal!

The Olympic legend was in D.C. to support her man, Jonathan Owens, during his "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Commanders ... and when the defensive back's Bears pulled off the upset with a last-second field goal, she went crazy.

simon biles insta 1

In a suite with Tremaine Edmunds' fiancée, Biles screamed, jumped up and down, and hugged everyone in her vicinity.

She then captioned the video of her wild celebration appropriately ... writing, "what.a.game."

Simone Biles And Jonathan Owens Together
Launch Gallery
Simone And Jonathan Together Launch Gallery
Getty

Owens' Bears headed into Maryland as 5.5-point underdogs, but thanks to three turnovers ... they were able to win the matchup, 25-24, as time expired.

Biles seemed to have a fun trip even outside of the big victory -- as she showed on her Instagram page, she had some champagne on a shopping spree just prior to kickoff.

simon biles insta 2

The Bears -- who are now 3-2 -- will face off with the Saints next ... and fortunately for Biles, she won't have to travel so far to watch her man again, as it's a home tilt slated for Sunday afternoon.

Related articles