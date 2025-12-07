Kate Winslet Blasts Young Women Overdoing Plastic Surgery, Weight-Loss Drugs

Kate Winslet's really concerned about the overuse of plastic surgery and weight-loss pills ... claiming some aren't using it to be their best self ... they're using it to be someone else.

The actress sat down for a long interview with the UK outlet The Times ... during which she talked about why she hasn't had any cosmetic procedures in her past ... swearing she's never gone under the knife.

Winslet says it devastates her to see certain women, who already look gorgeous, getting work done ... adding it's frightening that a person could attach their self-esteem to their looks.

Kate says it's confusing at times ... because she'll sometimes see someone on the red carpet being their natural, beautiful self and think society's changing for the better ... but then she'll see how many people are using weight-loss drugs and it'll stop her in her tracks.

KW adds, "Some are making choices to be themselves, others do everything they can to not be themselves. And do they know what they are putting in? The disregard for one’s health is terrifying. It bothers me now more than ever. It is f***ing chaos out there.”

However, stars getting the surgeries really just the tip of the iceberg for Winslet ... telling the outlet she's far more concerned with "people who save up for Botox or the s*** they put in their lips."

Worth noting ... a ton of stars have talked openly about all the work they've had done in recent months ... with a number of them actually revealing the number of CCs in their breast implants or if they've used Ozempic to drop weight.

Kylie Jenner's also admitted to having some remorse over her own procedures ... she's said she'll even encourage her daughter Stormi not to indulge in it.

That said, others have praised the openness about these types of surgeries ... arguing it takes the stigma away from plastic surgery and brings it out into the open.