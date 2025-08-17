Singer Jade Thirwall Calls Resisting Ozempic A 'Daily Battle'

Jade Thirwall says she feels the appeal toward Ozempic ... and, her past eating disorder makes it a fight not to use the drug.

The singer got real about her struggles with weight loss in an interview published Saturday by The Guardian ... and, she said it's a "daily battle" to keep herself from indulging on Ozempic. .

Thirwall says, "I don’t judge people that do, but because I have a history of eating disorders, I don’t know where taking something like that would end for me.”

If you don't know ... Thirwall struggled with anorexia in her teenage years and during her time with the band Little Mix. Now, she says she's the healthiest she's ever been, but she admits she gets a lot of hate online from people who think she's not skinny enough.

She says, "People are used to seeing me in a group environment, five or 10 years ago, when I was stick-thin because I was in my early 20s with an eating disorder."

Thirwall adds she fell into anorexia as a way to control something when she was unhappy and her life was chaotic.