Daniel Franzese Talks Weight Loss, 'Mean Girls' Castmates

Play video content TMZ.com

Get in loser, we're going to the gym! TMZ caught up with Daniel Franzese as he headed in for a workout this week -- and he filled us in on his glow up and how often he keeps up with Lindsay Lohan and rest of the "Mean Girls" cast!

Daniel -- who plays Damian in the iconic 2004 movie -- told TMZ he shed 120 pounds after he experienced a health scare this year ... adding he tried Ozempic but it wasn't the best fit for him.

Enough of his body transformation -- he sang Lindsay's praises as he spoke about how "incredible" she looks after seeing her on screen for "Freakier Friday" at its premiere in Los Angeles Tuesday evening.

While he said he didn't get a chance to speak to LL on the carpet, he told TMZ he and his "Mean Girls" costars -- including Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert and Jonathan Bennett -- check in on one another every so often.

He confirmed they'd all love to appear on screen together one day ... either in a new film or a "Mean Girls" reboot -- adding Tina Fey will have to make the ultimate call on that one.

Speaking of reunions ... we reported Lindsay had herself a 'Parent Trap' reunion on the red carpet of "Freakier Friday" Tuesday night, posing with costars Lisa Ann Walter and Elaine Hendrix.