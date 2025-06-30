Kathy Bates' Weight-Loss Experience

Kathy Bates has become an example of self-determination paying off -- as she was able to drop an impressive 100 pounds over the past few years.

However, a lot of hard work went into her physical transformation, which was spurred by a harrowing health scare.

We're going to look into the "Misery" star's impressive weight loss and see why her newfound interest in wellness has greatly improved her quality of life.

Kathy Changed Her Habits After Being Diagnosed With Type 2 Diabetes

Bates was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2017, and she told People the disease had been prevalent within her family.

The performer told the publication several of her family members had been dealing with various complications from the condition, and her own diagnosis "scared me straight."

She stated that being told she was going to be living with the disease inspired her to start making changes in her diet and wellness routine.

Bates recalled having to completely switch up her diet, and admitted she "used to eat terribly," and at odd hours.

She remarked her niece had advised her she'd experience "an involuntary sigh" after becoming full, and she would stop eating after noticing the reflex.

She Lost 100 Pounds Through Workouts ... And Ozempic

Bates went on to tell the outlet that in addition to making changes with her eating habits, she started prioritizing her own fitness and became more serious about working out.

But she maintained she was committed to remaining independent while working out, and remarked she didn't want "anybody over my shoulder."

While Bates claimed that 80 out of the 100 pounds she lost were due to changes in her lifestyle, she admitted she shed the final 20 through the use of Ozempic.

The performer stressed that, although she was aware of claims her weight loss was achieved solely through her use of the celebrity-favorite medication, she wanted her fans to know she truly is dedicated to her health.

Bates remarked that the physical aspect of her lifestyle change "was hard work for me, especially during the pandemic."

Bates' Life Greatly Improved Following Her Slim-Down

The actress then expressed her life had greatly improved following her weight loss, as she became "capable" of working long days on set.

Bates added she'd become able to "do so many things that I couldn’t before" while working on the set of "Matlock," in which she stars.

Another benefit of her weight loss is the effects on the symptoms of her lymphedema, which causes swelling in various parts of her body.

The actress said she felt "such a thrill to be able to put my arm into a jacket and it fits."