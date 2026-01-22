Dr. Terry Dubrow Sued by Former Patient for Alleged Negligence

Dr. Terry Dubrow has been sued by a former patient who claims he caused severe bleeding in her that required two additional surgeries, after using a non-FDA approved mesh material for a breast augmentation he performed on her ... all the way back in 2014.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, the woman says the famous doc stuffed her chest with unsafe, non-FDA approved SERI Surgical Scaffold mesh ... which a subsequent doctor says resulted in a hematoma in her right breast and required 2 surgeries to fix.

The plaintiff not only alleges she suffered physical injuries, but said she lost out on money because she could not work ... and had to shell out cash for the corrective surgeries. She is seeking reimbursement of her medial expenses and wants money for any future corrective procedures she may need ... in addition to damages for lost income.