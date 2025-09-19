Terry Dubrow Says He Saved Choking Woman at Restaurant, Didn't Get Comped

Play video content TMZ.com

Dr. Terry Dubrow is learning there's no such thing as a free lunch -- or dinner -- because he says he didn't even get so much as a dessert after saving a woman's life at a famous restaurant.

We got the "Botched" star and his wife, Heather Dubrow, leaving Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills on Thursday night and they told our photog how Terry played hero for a woman who was choking on her food.

Terry and Heather tell us they were eating at Mr. Chow earlier in the week when a woman a few tables over got something stuck in her throat ... and they recreate the rescue, complete with a Heimlich Maneuver demonstration.

Thing is ... Terry says the woman didn't even offer to pay for his meal ... or even offer to buy him dessert.

Terry says Mr. Chow didn't comp his meal either ... but it seems the oversight isn't keeping the couple away from one of their favorite restaurants.